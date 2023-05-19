‘Not proven’ at this stage: SC panel on Adani-Hindenburg

‘Not proven’ at this stage: SC panel on Adani-Hindenburg1 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 11:44 PM IST
An expert committee appointed by the Indian Supreme Court has stated that allegations of stock price manipulation or violation of minimum public shareholding norms by Adani group companies are unproven. The committee was formed to look into alleged regulatory failure by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and breach of laws in the wake of the Adain-Hindenburg episode. The report noted that SEBI has not been able to prove that its suspicion can be translated into a firm case of prosecuting an allegation of violation.
Allegations of stock price manipulation or violation of minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms by Adani group companies remain unproven “at this stage", according to the expert committee appointed by the Supreme Court to look into alleged regulatory failure by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and breach of laws in the wake of the Adain-Hindenburg episode.
