Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News / Experts bat for privacy, efficiency and personalization

Experts bat for privacy, efficiency and personalization

Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, Merkle Sokrati; and Vineet Ahuja, MD and marketing, sales & service lead (India), Accenture. 
2 min read . 01:45 AM IST Lata Jha

Consumers are looking for greater privacy, governments and browsers are also trying to bring in greater regulation

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The two converging trends of customers demanding greater privacy but remaining open to sharing data as long as offerings can be personalized will dominate the landscape for advertisers and businesses going forward.

NEW DELHI : The two converging trends of customers demanding greater privacy but remaining open to sharing data as long as offerings can be personalized will dominate the landscape for advertisers and businesses going forward.

This was the essence of what experts said at Mint’s 2021 Marketing Summit that saw the participation of Sandeep Bhushan, director and head of GMS (Global Message Services), Facebook India, Vineet Ahuja, managing director, Accenture and the company’s consumer, sales and services lead and Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, Merkle Sokrati. The session on “Personalization & Privacy-An Industry View" was moderated by Ashwin Moduga, head, research, Mosaic Digital.

This was the essence of what experts said at Mint’s 2021 Marketing Summit that saw the participation of Sandeep Bhushan, director and head of GMS (Global Message Services), Facebook India, Vineet Ahuja, managing director, Accenture and the company’s consumer, sales and services lead and Anubhav Sonthalia, CEO, Merkle Sokrati. The session on “Personalization & Privacy-An Industry View" was moderated by Ashwin Moduga, head, research, Mosaic Digital.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Accenture’s Ahuja pointed to the shifts in the digital industry. Consumers are looking for greater privacy, governments are trying to bring in greater regulation and even browsers trying to self-regulate. Google had spoken of working on tools to improve user privacy in digital advertising.To be sure, in line with Apple’s new policy, the recent iOS 14 update requires all apps to explicitly ask for user permission before tracking activities and behaviour.

However, Ahuja cited research which shows 80% consumers are willing to pay a premium for personalisation. “So while they want privacy they are willing to share personal data if they know the data is being handled in a responsible and trust-based manner, and is being used to give them benefits back," he said.

Merkle Sokrati’s Sonthalia said they were good changes as “it required a hard nudge from regulators and consumers for us to get there. It’s going to be difficult in the short-term as loss of data could diminish our ability to deliver ads in a personalised manner... But there are solutions present."

Facebook’s Bhushan said the play between data privacy and personalisation was interesting, adding that 91% of the platform’s users are looking for personalization.

It is critical for businesses and advertisers at this point to understand and accept that the world going forward, is going to be largely skewed towards data privacy, Sonthalia of Merkle Sokrati said.

It’s not going to be a choice but a matter of time and regardless of how cognizant companies are of the same, they must wrap their heads to figure out the best strategy.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Common mistakes to avoid while choosing a term insuranc ...

Strong realizations, falling debt lift SAIL

For HDFC, the best days are still ahead

What runaway crude prices mean for the Indian economy

“We must start preparing and not be in denial. It’s not a tools or technology problem, it’s a transformation problem. The path is not super difficult but it needs to be travelled," Sonthalia said, listing out possible tools such as Facebook Conversions API, Google Server Side Tagging, and Google Analytics Measurement Protocol.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!