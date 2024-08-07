Ex-Pfizer manager gets nine months for Covid insider trading

A former Pfizer Inc. statistician was sentenced to nine months behind bars for making more than $200,000 by trading on confidential information before a key announcement about the drugmaker’s Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid.

Bloomberg
Published7 Aug 2024, 07:40 AM IST
Ex-Pfizer manager gets nine months for Covid insider trading
Ex-Pfizer manager gets nine months for Covid insider trading

A former Pfizer Inc. statistician was sentenced to nine months behind bars for making more than $200,000 by trading on confidential information before a key announcement about the drugmaker’s Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid.

Amit Dagar, convicted of securities fraud and conspiracy after a one-week trial in January, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan by US District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. Dagar was charged in June 2023 with trading ahead of a November 2021 announcement that Paxlovid had reduced hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients by 89%, which sent the shares surging. He had asked for a sentence of probation or home confinement.

Also Read | Q1 results today: 94 companies including ACC, Pfizer to report results

The case is part of an effort by Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams to crack down on corporate crime including insider trading. The charges were announced the same day as the case against a trio of investors accused of trading on secret information about the merger plans of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank check company that took Donald Trump’s social media startup public.

Also Read | Delhi HC orders Ramdev to remove Patanjali’s Coronil Covid-19 ’cure’ claims

Prosecutors said Dagar, 45, of Hillsborough, New Jersey, was a senior statistical program lead for a Paxlovid trial when he learned that the company had “got the outcome” and that a press release was scheduled for the next day. He bought short-dated, out-of-the-money call options in Pfizer stock later that day while tipping off a friend, who bought similar options and passed the information on to another acquaintance, the US said. The friend pleaded guilty in October to one count of securities fraud and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

Also Read | Akums Drugs share price opens with a mere 7% premium at ₹725 apiece on NSE

The judge had initially intended to give Dagar a sentence ranging from a year and a day in prison to 18 months, but decided to impose a lower sentence due to his lack of a criminal record, his family circumstances and the possibility he will face deportation to his native India if he is incarcerated for a longer period. Carter also ordered Dagar to pay restitution of nearly $273,000.

Patrick Smith, a lawyer for Dagar, argued that Dagar had made a “snap decision” to trade and didn’t solicit the inside information or ask followup questions about what the numbers meant.

“I’m begging you to give this guy a shot to stay here with his family,” Smith said.

A tearful Dagar urged Carter to not punish his wife and 4-year-old daughter for his misconduct, saying he just wants to be there for them and that “nothing else matters.”

“I’m just filled with remorse,” Dagar said. “I’ve lost everything.”

The case is US v. Dagar, 23-cr-319, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 07:40 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsEx-Pfizer manager gets nine months for Covid insider trading

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue