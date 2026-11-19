Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal has criticised the Centre’s decision to transfer operations of the company’s producing Cambay offshore oil and gas block to state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), warning that the move could undermine investor confidence in India’s exploration and production sector.

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In a LinkedIn post on November 17, Agarwal termed the decision a “very wrong signal to investors” and called on policymakers to ensure regulatory stability and continuity for existing operators.

The remarks come amid a prolonged legal dispute over the offshore block in Gujarat. ONGC took over its operations in July after the government rejected Vedanta’s request to extend its production-sharing contract (PSC), a decision subsequently upheld by a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court. Vedanta has challenged the ruling before a division bench, with the judgment reserved.

Also Read | ONGC takes over disputed Cambay offshore block from Vedanta

The dispute has also carried a financial cost for Vedanta. The company recognised an impairment charge of approximately ₹379 crore against assets and receivables associated with the block in the first quarter of FY27.

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Why is Vedanta fighting the Centre's decision? The dispute centres on the government's refusal to extend the production-sharing contract for the Cambay offshore block, despite an application filed by Vedanta and its joint venture partners.

The PSC for the block expired on June 29, 2023. Vedanta, which held a 40% participating interest and served as the operator, had applied for an extension on June 28, 2021, under the government's 2017 extension policy.

However, the government rejected the application through a communication dated September 19, 2025, directing the operator to hand over the block to ONGC.

Vedanta subsequently approached the Delhi High Court on September 22, 2025, challenging the decision.

On July 22, 2026, the court dismissed the company's petition, leading to the vacation of an interim stay that had earlier maintained the status quo.

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Following the ruling, ONGC took over the block and applied for a petroleum lease on July 28, 2026.

Also Read | Vedanta steps up critical minerals hunt, bets on tech to unlock resources

The legal battle, however, is not over. Vedanta appealed against the single-judge order before a division bench of the Delhi High Court. Hearings have concluded and the judgment has been reserved, according to regulatory filings by the companies.

For Vedanta, the dispute is not merely about losing an operating asset. Agarwal's public criticism points to a larger concern over the regulatory environment governing private-sector participation in India's oil and gas industry, particularly the terms under which existing operators can continue production.

What is the Cambay offshore block and why does it matter? The disputed asset is the CB-OS/2 offshore oil and gas block in the Cambay basin, off the Gujarat coast. It covers approximately 3,314 square kilometres of shallow-water area and contains the Lakshmi and Gauri oil and gas fields.

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Before ONGC took over operations, the participating interests in the block were divided as follows:

Vedanta: 40% participating interest and operator of the block.

ONGC: 50% participating interest.

Invenire Petrodyne: 10% participating interest.

The block was producing around 3,400 barrels of oil and 3.4 lakh standard cubic metres of natural gas per day.

Its significance lies in the fact that it is a producing asset, rather than an undeveloped exploration block. The transfer therefore brings into focus questions around the continuity of operations, contractual extensions and the treatment of existing investments when a production-sharing agreement expires.

How much has the dispute cost Vedanta? The loss of operational control has already had financial implications for Vedanta.

In its first-quarter FY27 disclosures, the company recognised an impairment charge of approximately ₹379 crore against assets and receivables linked to the Cambay block.

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Vedanta attributed the impairment to the absence of a valid production-sharing contract and uncertainty over the recoverability of the associated assets and receivables.

The company also stopped recognising revenue and related expenses from the block from July 22, 2026, following the dismissal of its petition by the Delhi High Court.

The financial impact comes at a time when Vedanta is seeking to expand its domestic oil and gas operations and substantially increase production.

Why is Anil Agarwal raising concerns over investor confidence? Agarwal's criticism of the Cambay takeover comes as Vedanta outlines an ambitious investment programme for its oil and gas business.

In his LinkedIn post, he said Vedanta Oil and Gas, which he described as India's largest private-sector producer, was committing $5 billion to increase production to between 300,000 and 500,000 barrels per day. He did not specify a timeline for achieving the target.

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The company's production stood at approximately 72,200 barrels of oil and oil-equivalent gas per day in the July-September quarter, according to its regulatory filing.

Agarwal also compared India's hydrocarbon potential with Guyana's emergence as a major oil-producing province over the past decade, suggesting that the country could be approaching a significant opportunity in exploration and production.

He said Vedanta had also entered the deepwater Samudra Manthan programme as part of its broader exploration ambitions.

"We are seeing such great energy and enthusiasm from global investors. This is the time to keep the policy hand steady and not disrupt any existing operator. That shall go a long way in building and boosting global investor confidence," Agarwal said.

He also advocated moving away from an approvals-based regulatory framework towards self-certification.

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According to him, India has developed a policy ecosystem capable of attracting greater investment in domestic exploration and production, provided regulatory continuity is maintained.

His comments effectively place the Cambay dispute within a wider debate over the predictability of India's investment environment for private oil and gas companies.

The dispute comes as India seeks to increase domestic oil and gas production and reduce its dependence on imported hydrocarbons.

India remains heavily dependent on overseas supplies to meet its crude oil requirements, making investments in exploration, field development and production important to its broader energy-security objectives.

However, attracting private investment into the sector requires more than promising exploration opportunities.

“Let us all together make a determined move to increase domestic production and reduce oil and gas imports drastically,” Aggarwal said.

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With inputs from PTI.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.