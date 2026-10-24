Explained: How the Renault-Dumarey deal with Alpine Racing SAS has preserved 150 jobs at former F1 engine facility

The Renault Group on Thursday reached an agreement with Formula One team Alpine Racing SAS to sell the team's engine facility in Viry-Chatillon, France to Dumarey Group, a Belgian company that specialises in advanced propulsion systems, powertrain components, and clean mobility solutions.

The financial details of the deal haven't been disclosed yet. Once the acquisition is complete, Alpine Racing SAS will compete in Formula 1 under the ownership of the Dumarey Group.

The biggest catch of this deal, however, is that it would preserve the jobs of 150 employees. This comes in the aftermath of Renault announcing in 2024 that the company would stop its service as an engine provider after the 2025 Formula One season.

How the Renault-Dumarey deal has saved 150 jobs The Renault-Dumarey deal has saved as many as 150 jobs by transferring the entire staff, engineering expertise, and the physical assets of the Viry-Chatillon facility directly from Renault Group to the Dumarey Group.

"Dumarey Group and Renault Group announce the signing of an agreement under which Dumarey Group is expected to acquire Alpine Racing SAS, located in Viry-Châtillon (Île-de-France), together with the teams and the tangible and intangible assets required to operate the site. All employees of the entity would be transferred to the acquirer," the Dumarey Group said via an official statement.

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"This transaction would provide the best conditions for the long-term sustainability of Alpine Racing SAS’s activities and expertise, while preserving employment. It would also strengthen the core business of Alpine Racing SAS’s teams by creating opportunities to leverage their Formula 1 engine expertise for racing teams in the future," the statement added.

Both the companies were optimistic that this deal could be a gamechanger in creating opportunities to supply engines to more Formula One teams in the future.

“The Viry-Châtillon site has built a strong reputation for advanced engineering and innovation. We see considerable potential in combining its highly skilled teams and technical capabilities with Dumarey’s entrepreneurial culture and diversified industrial footprint.

"Our ambition is to preserve and further develop this exceptional engineering expertise while creating new opportunities for growth,” Guido Dumarey, the founder and chairman of the Dumarey Group, said via a statement.

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"This transaction represents a strong and coherent opportunity to secure and further develop the expertise of the Viry-Châtillon site. It opens up new prospects for employees and for the engineering business. This development is a recognition of the site's longstanding motorsport expertise, particularly in Formula 1,” Alex Plasse, the Vice President of Alpine tech, commented.