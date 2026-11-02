Explained | OpenAI's next big moves? Samsung meeting, secretive SK Group talks and Abu Dhabi deals

Sam Altman had a packed weekend, travelling between South Korea and the UAE as OpenAI looked to strengthen ties with some of the biggest names in technology and finance. From meeting Samsung and SK Group bosses in Seoul to striking new AI deals in Abu Dhabi, the OpenAI CEO is making moves to bring more companies on board and attract fresh investment as the race to dominate AI heats up.

The developments come as OpenAI seeks to raise $20 billion from investors, including those in the Middle East.

Sam Altman's South Korea visit: What did he discuss with Samsung, SK Group? Altman made an unannounced visit to South Korea over the weekend, meeting senior executives from Samsung and SK Group as OpenAI looks to deepen its relationships with two of the world's leading semiconductor businesses.

Samsung said on Saturday that Altman met around 50 executives representing its affiliates in electronics, finance and biotechnology at Yongin, south of Seoul. Discussions covered developments in artificial intelligence, potential business opportunities and the impact of AI on corporate decision-making and business operations.

Altman also met SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won over lunch on Saturday. Senior executives from SK Hynix and SK Telecom were reportedly present.

South Korean media reports said the discussions may have covered potential cooperation in AI chips and data centre development. This includes high-bandwidth memory supplies, a critical component in AI computing infrastructure, as well as plans to expand data centre capacity. However, neither side disclosed details of the meeting.

OpenAI's South Korea partnerships and Stargate ambitions Sam Altman's latest visit builds on OpenAI's existing partnerships with South Korea's major technology companies.

During an earlier visit in October 2025, he met President Lee Jae Myung, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y Lee and Chey Tae-won. OpenAI also announced partnerships with Samsung and SK Group as part of its Stargate initiative.

The programme aims to expand AI infrastructure globally, with South Korea expected to contribute through advanced memory chip supplies and potential AI data centre development.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix had outlined plans to increase production of advanced memory chips, while OpenAI and its South Korean partners agreed to explore opportunities to develop AI data centres in the country.

OpenAI has identified South Korea's strong AI readiness and public-private investment commitments as important factors behind its expansion plans. Altman also met Jay Y. Lee at OpenAI's San Francisco headquarters in July.

OpenAI signs AI agreements across Abu Dhabi's energy, govt, investment sectors South Korea was not the only stop in OpenAI's weekend engagement with global technology and investment partners. The company also announced a series of agreements in the United Arab Emirates, spanning energy, finance, government and education.

Altman met Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The Abu Dhabi Media Office announced the agreements, which will enable organisations across several sectors to use OpenAI's models.

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The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and G42 signed an agreement to deploy OpenAI's advanced AI technology. Separately, sovereign investor Mubadala, Inception42 and OpenAI agreed to explore the use of advanced AI tools for investment analysis.

The Abu Dhabi Government also announced an initiative with OpenAI to convert government policies and regulations into machine-readable formats. Inception42 and OpenAI signed a five-year agreement to support the adoption of advanced AI across government, businesses and educational institutions.

Altman said the UAE was setting a global benchmark for integrating AI into public and private sector operations, adding that OpenAI would support the country's ambitions around responsible innovation, safety and accessibility.

OpenAI turns to Middle East investors as funding needs grow The Abu Dhabi agreements come as OpenAI seeks additional capital to finance its expansion. Middle Eastern investors have become increasingly important to the global AI industry, with companies looking to secure funding for the infrastructure required to train and operate increasingly sophisticated models.

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Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX has backed both OpenAI and Anthropic. It co-led Anthropic's $30 billion funding round in February and OpenAI's $122 billion raise in March.