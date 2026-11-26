SpaceX has received approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy up to 1 million orbital computing modules for a proposed constellation of space-based data centres, marking a major push to take artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure beyond Earth.

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The project, called Starmind, is designed to harness solar energy in space to power AI computing systems, process data in orbit and transmit results back to Earth through high-speed laser links connected to the Starlink network.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr described the authorisation as a step towards strengthening America's leadership in advanced computing, saying orbital data centres could support the infrastructure needed for the country's growing super-intelligence economy.

The approval comes as technology companies increasingly explore alternatives to conventional data centres, with space emerging as a potential location for future computing infrastructure.

The FCC said that it had granted SpaceX the first authorisation in US history for a constellation of data centres in space. The proposed network is aimed at meeting the growing demand for computing infrastructure as AI and super-intelligence technologies expand.

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What is SpaceX's Starmind? Starmind is a planned constellation of solar-powered satellites equipped with AI computing hardware. Instead of relying entirely on terrestrial data centres, SpaceX, a space transportation company founded by Elon Musk, intends to deploy computing infrastructure in orbit, where satellites can access solar energy without atmospheric or weather-related losses.

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The system is designed to process AI workloads in space and beam the results back to Earth through optical laser connections and the Starlink network.

SpaceX believes orbital data centres could help overcome some of the constraints faced by conventional data centres, including electricity shortages, land requirements and energy-intensive cooling systems.

The company plans to use modular computing architecture, allowing AI hardware from different chip manufacturers to be integrated into its satellites.

How will space-based data centres work? Starmind satellites will use large solar arrays to generate electricity for onboard AI computing systems. The computing modules will process data locally, while high-speed optical links will transmit information between satellites and back to Earth through Starlink.

The satellites are expected to operate in sun-synchronous orbit, allowing them to benefit from extended exposure to sunlight and provide a steady source of solar power.

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SpaceX plans to use deployable liquid radiators and active cooling systems to manage the heat generated by computing hardware. Heat will be dissipated into space, reducing reliance on conventional cooling equipment such as chillers, cooling towers and fans used in terrestrial data centres.

The company claims its space-based cooling architecture could reduce cooling power overhead by an order of magnitude.

What are the specifications of SpaceX's AI1 satellite? SpaceX's first satellite design for Starmind is called AI1. It is designed to combine onboard computing, solar power generation, thermal management and laser connectivity in a large orbital platform.

Key specifications of the proposed AI1 satellite

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The satellite will also feature micrometeoroid shielding and solar technology derived from SpaceX's existing satellite manufacturing capabilities.

How will SpaceX manufacture AI satellites at scale? SpaceX is building the Gigasat Factory in Bastrop, Texas, to manufacture AI satellites at scale. The facility is expected to enable rapid production and deployment of thousands of AI satellites, with manufacturing targeted to begin as soon as late 2027.

The company also plans to develop advanced AI chips through a fabrication facility being jointly developed with Tesla. Its modular architecture is intended to allow the integration and upgrading of next-generation processors.

How will Starmind communicate with Earth? The constellation will primarily rely on high-speed optical laser links to interconnect satellites and transmit computing results through Starlink.

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The FCC authorisation also permits radio-frequency links for backup and emergency telemetry, tracking and command operations. These include the 18.8–19.3 GHz downlink and 28.6–29.1 GHz uplink bands, supplementing the satellite network's optical connectivity.

Why are space-based data centres important? The AI boom is driving demand for computing power, electricity, land and cooling infrastructure. Space-based data centres could offer an alternative by harnessing solar power in orbit and reducing dependence on terrestrial energy and cooling resources.

However, the technology faces challenges, including launch costs, satellite maintenance, radiation exposure, data transmission, orbital congestion and space debris management.

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