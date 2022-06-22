Explainer: How woke capitalism captured our imagination

Lately, more and more companies have been pushed—in most cases by their employees—to wade into political areas and speak out on issues that they traditionally used to stay quiet about. This is called “woke" capitalism. Simply put, it is a system in which companies take, or purport to take, stands on social/ political issues. There are many reasons this happens, but the most common one is when employees lose faith in the politics of the day to weigh in on themes they care for, they put pressure on their CEOs to represent their views publicly. This trend was christened “woke capitalism" by a columnist Ross Douthat in a New York Times article in 2018.