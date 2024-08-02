Companies
Mint Explainer: Ola Maps, MapMyIndia, Google and the nationalism conundrum
Shouvik Das 6 min read 02 Aug 2024, 12:47 PM IST
SummaryBhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Maps has received a legal notice from MapMyIndia even as he went after global mapping market leader Google. So, what is the controversy all about? What are the concerns around this ‘Indian’ map?
New Delhi: On 8 July, Bhavish Aggarwal, cofounder of ANI Technologies, the parent of ride-hailing platform Olacabs, electric vehicle firm Ola Electric and AI upstart Krutrim, announced Ola Maps on social media platform X.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less