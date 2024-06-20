Mint Explainer: Why did Sebi issue notice to Rashmi Saluja, Religare board?
SummarySebi noted that any further delay by Religare in obtaining statutory approvals would harm shareholders' rights, emphasizing the need for a prompt conclusion to the open offer process
Mumbai: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has expressed dissatisfaction with the failure of Religare Enterprises' board and chairperson Rashmi Saluja to comply with securities laws following the launch of an open offer by the Burman family to acquire additional shares in the financial services conglomerate.