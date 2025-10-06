Exploration of critical minerals in Northeast among the main priorities: G Kishan Reddy

Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, on Monday said that exploration of critical minerals in Northeast India is the main agenda of the government, among other activities.

Speaking to the reporters during the inauguration of the Namchik-Namphuk Coal Mine in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh today, the Minister said, "We want to develop the Northeast in every sector. Currently, coal-based activities are ongoing in Assam, and in the coming days, we will accelerate exploration activities in Mizoram and other states."

"Additionally, there are significant reserves of critical minerals in neighbouring countries. Since major coal-related activities are happening in those countries, it indicates that the areas of our country bordering them may also have reserves of coal and critical minerals. Therefore, exploring these reserves, developing the region, providing employment to the local population, and boosting economic activity in the area is our main agenda," the Minister said.

Critical minerals are essential resources for a nation's economic development, national security, and modern technologies, including renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure. They are defined by their importance, not their scarcity, but they pose supply chain risks due to limited availability in certain geographic locations and complex global extraction and processing chains.

The much-anticipated exploration project, being developed by the Mahalaxmi Group, is expected to generate an estimated ₹4,500 crore in revenue for the Arunachal Pradesh government, said Union Coal Minister Reddy along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a joint media briefing during the inauguration.

Reddy said the inauguration would mark a "new era of trust, transparency, and transformation" in the region's mining sector.

"This is not just a mining project. It is a symbol of trust, transparency, and transformation for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. We are bringing sustainable, scientific, and legal mining practices to a region that holds immense potential," the union minister said ahead of the event.

Chief Minister Khandu said the project would be a major driver of industrial growth and employment in the state."This initiative will not only boost revenue but also bring in skill development, infrastructure, and long-term employment for our youth. We are proud to be part of India's growth journey," he said.

The Namchik Namphuk coal block, with reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes, was first allocated in 2003 but faced long delays and stoppages due to various challenges. It was revived through a transparent auction process in 2022, opening the doors for private sector entry and marking the end of years of delays.

This initiative carries forward the vision of EAST - Empower, Act, Strengthen, Transform - a guiding philosophy for every initiative in the Northeast. With this development, Arunachal Pradesh joins india's coal journey, the world's second-largest coal producer, which crossed a record 1 billion tonnes of production last year.

According to the estimate of coal ministry, mine is expected to generate over ₹100 crore annually as revenue for the state, creating jobs and prosperity for youth.(ANI)