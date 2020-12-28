Export subsidy may lead to 100-200 bps expansion in sugar firms' margins: Crisil

MUMBAI: The ₹3,500 crore export subsidy approved by the Union Cabinet for the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) sugar season will see overseas shipments of the sweetener match last year’s level, said Crisil on Monday.

Along with the export subsidy, stable domestic demand and higher ethanol prices will result in a 100-200 basis points (bps) increase in the operating margin of sugar mills to 10.5-11.5% this fiscal, according to the rating agency.

It added that the above factors will keep inventory levels for mills almost flattish, despite production increasing to 30-31 million tonne from 27 million tonne in the previous year.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved a subsidy of ₹3,500 crore for export of up to 6 million tonne of sugar in 2020-21.

"Though lower than the ₹10.4 per kg subsidy announced for SS20, the current subsidy, in tandem with ruling international prices will help domestic mills cover the cost of production, rendering exports viable." said Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings.

The rating agency expects export volumes in the range of 5.0-5.5 million tonne this year compared with 5.7 million tonne in 2019-20, and slightly below the target of 6 million tonne, due to smaller export window available.

Domestic consumption this season is seen unchanged on year at 25.5-26.0 million tonne due to higher industrial demand, which accounts for 60% of total demand, driven by increased consumption of packaged foods such as biscuits, chocolates and confectionery. Demand from hotels, restaurant and cafes, however, is likely to be tepid with consumers still wary of dining out.

Prices of ethanol, procured by oil marketing companies, was raised 4.4-6.2% to encourage supplies for blending with fuel. Higher prices will boost cane diversion for ethanol production, thereby reducing sugar output by nearly 2 million tonne this season.

Exports and stable domestic consumption, together with higher diversion of cane for ethanol production will keep inventory levels at 10.5-11.0 million tonne at the close of current season, almost unchanged from 10.7 million tonne seen in September 2019.

Gautam Shahi Director, Crisil Ratings said, “Higher ethanol prices, along with stable sugar realisations and steady sale volumes are expected to drive up operating profitability for mills by 100-200 bps in fiscal 2021, offsetting impact of higher cane prices."

