Exporters at China’s Largest Trade Fair Told Not to Leave Early

(Bloomberg) -- Exporters at China’s largest trade fair have been discouraged from closing or leaving their stations early as organizers push them to maximize opportunities to attract sales amid an escalating trade conflict with the US.

The first phase of the Canton Fair was from Tuesday to Saturday, while the next will be from April 23-27. The final one is from May 1-5.

“The foreign trade situation is grim and complex,” according to a notice by the organizers of the Canton Fair to business delegations and trade associations. The circular has been widely circulated on Chinese social media platforms, and verified by two exhibitors who declined to be identified.

“Do not dismantle the booths early, and staff should not leave the exhibitions early,” the notice dated earlier this week said, adding this was to “better help enterprises use the Canton Fair platform to expand markets and obtain orders.”

President Donald Trump’s 145% tariffs on imports from China has created a crisis for many of the country’s exporters. Beijing has tried to support these firms by pledging to promote domestic consumption, accelerating government spending, and creating more opportunities to sell to local customers.

It is unclear what conference organizers hope to achieve by asking exhibitors to stay until the end, as companies pay for their own booths and the people to staff them. Canton Fair organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.

“If enterprises are found to withdraw their booths and exhibits in advance, the qualification of the business group for the current exhibition will be cancelled,” according to the notice.

