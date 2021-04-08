BENGALURU: Amazon India’s exports from small and medium sellers in the country, part of a company programme to ship products to global markets, have crossed the $3 billion mark, the e-commerce major said on Thursday.

The firm said it has digitised 2.5 million micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) and helped create nearly 1 million jobs in the country till date.

On a visit to India in January last year, Amazon.com Inc’s chief Jeff Bezos, at the inaugural ‘Smbhav Summit’, had said that the US-based firm will invest $1 billion in digitising small- and medium-businesses in India, and expected to export India-made goods worth $10 billion by 2025.

Amazon’s “Global Selling" programme was launched in India, a key growth market for the company, in 2015. The programme, also operational in other geographies, has helped around 70,000 India-based sellers reach 17 international markets. The biggest market for Amazon’s Indian exporters is the United States.

By July last year, exports had touched the $2 billion mark for Amazon India.

“The last year was challenging but the pandemic but the pace of digitization was accelerated due to the pandemic. While e-commerce in India is still nascent, it will play a critical role in the economic recovery of the country," Amit Agarwal, global senior vice president and country head of Amazon India said in an interview.

It took Amazon India three years to hit the first billion dollars in exports, the second billion came in 18 months and the third one has taken about a year.

The second edition of the Smbhav Summit is scheduled for April second week.

Amazon has said there is demand from global customers for products such as STEM toys, jewelry, bed linen, healthcare products, tea, leather products among others.

“…As the world around us is more digital than ever with the internet and technology becoming an integral part of our lives, we see a massive opportunity to empower millions of SMBs across the country and remain committed for Amazon to be a catalyst for such accelerated progress," Agarwal said.

Amazon has introduced seller registration and account management services in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, and Kannada and over 75,000 sellers have registered on the Amazon India marketplace in regional languages.

Under the “Local Shops’ programme, launched in April 2020 to help kiranas and offline retailers come aboard and start selling on Amazon’s e-commerce platform, over 50,000 offline retailers and neighbourhood stores across 450 cities are a part of it now.

It plans to double the stores by this year-end, Manish Tiwary, vice-president, Amazon India, said told Mint in a recent interview.

In a challenging year, Amazon helped create nearly 3,00,000 direct and indirect jobs across industries including information technology, skill development, content creation, retail, logistics, and manufacturing. This includes job roles in our corporate offices in diverse areas including machine learning and software development, direct and indirect jobs across its fulfillment centres, logistic centres, sales offices, data centres, and other indirect jobs. The company has helped create over a million direct and indirect jobs in India since 2013.

