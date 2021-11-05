MUMBAI : The police complaint against former State Bank of India chairman Pratip Chaudhuri that led to his arrest is not an isolated incident but part of repeated efforts to stall the insolvency resolution of Hotel Gaudavan Pvt. Ltd, court documents show.

These include filing of a first information report (FIR) against the insolvency resolution professional, resisting the takeover of the property, holding ‘illegal’ board meetings and attracting contempt charges for not heeding the insolvency process.

In several instances, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had to step in and assert the law.

The arrest of Chaudhuri, SBI’s chairman between 2011 and 2013, shocked the banking community, with present and former bankers speaking out against the action.

Chaudhuri was arrested on 1 November by the Rajasthan state police arrested after a Jaisalmer court issued an arrest warrant on a petition by the borrower. According to a 2 November Times of India report, the complaint that led to his arrest claims Chaudhuri sold the property below market price to an asset reconstruction company whose board he later joined. However, Chaudhuri retired as SBI chairman in September 2013, six months before the soured loans were sold to the ARC for recovery.

The case relates to a ₹24 crore loan granted by SBI to Hotel Gaudavan Pvt. Ltd in tranches, beginning January 2008. The loan was restructured in January 2009, and repayments were rescheduled.

In November 2012, SBI issued a notice to recall the loan, which by then had increased to ₹33.93 crore. The bank approached the Debt Recovery Tribunal in 2013 and finally sold the loan to Alchemist Asset Reconstruction Co. (ARC) in March 2014, which referred it to NCLT for resolution.

Court documents reviewed by Mint showed that even after the company was admitted to the NCLT and the board dissolved, it held a meeting and decided to initiate arbitration proceedings.

The insolvency professional also informed the NCLT’s New Delhi bench that suspended directors also appointed an arbitrator; however, the process was later declared “illegal and unlawful".

“The erstwhile management still continued with the arbitration proceeding, which resulted in filing a contempt application," the NCLT’s principal bench in New Delhi said in an order on 5 September 2017.

In August 2017, a former director of the company filed an FIR against the insolvency professional at the Vaishali Nagar police station in Jaipur, alleging he had prepared fake documents.

The resolution professional also faced resistance in taking over the property. “To comply with the order dated 31 March 2017 passed by NCLT, the resolution professional, along with his team, reached the premises of Fort Rajwada (the property), Jaisalmer on 3 April 2017. The management and personnel at the Hotel Fort Rajwada resisted the takeover of the property," according to an NCLT order on 22 September 2017.

In December 2017, the NCLT approved the resolution plan by a non-bank financier to take over the company.

On Monday, SBI said in a statement that the borrower had initially filed a police FIR against the asset sale to Alchemist ARC. Aggrieved with the closure report filed by police authorities, the borrower then filed a “protest petition" before the chief judicial magistrate’s court, which led to Chaudhuri’s arrest.

“Incidentally, SBI was not made a party to this case. All directors of that ARC, including Chaudhuri, who joined their board in October 2014, have been named in the said case," it said.

The bank reiterated that due process was followed while selling the loan to Alchemist ARC, and it has already offered its cooperation to the law enforcement and judicial authorities and will provide further information.

