Ex-Tesla engineer from India develops testing devices to arrest EVs battery fire

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Makermax collaborates with the battery manufacturers to place specially designed pressure, temperature, and gas sensors at the vulnerable zones in the battery
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The safety of electric vehicles has come to the fore after a video of an Ola electric scooter catching fire was widely circulated on social media last week with users raising questions over the safety standards of EVs. The incident was from Pune, and the Indian government has ordered a probe into the incident. MakerMax, a start-up focusing on battery safety on Wednesday announced that it has developed testing devices and algorithms that can arrest battery fires and consequent loss of property and lives.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The safety of electric vehicles has come to the fore after a video of an Ola electric scooter catching fire was widely circulated on social media last week with users raising questions over the safety standards of EVs. The incident was from Pune, and the Indian government has ordered a probe into the incident. MakerMax, a start-up focusing on battery safety on Wednesday announced that it has developed testing devices and algorithms that can arrest battery fires and consequent loss of property and lives.
The device M201 developed by MakerMax creates the benchmark data of any battery by accurately and very quickly capturing the 5 vital internal characteristics within minutes and at multiple touchpoints such as at a factory, warehouse, dealer end, servicing from day 1 to the end of the life of the battery. This reference database then can be used for predicting the abnormal behaviour, deterioration, and safety index of any battery by comparing its vital characteristics with the benchmark through the algorithms developed by the company.
The device M201 developed by MakerMax creates the benchmark data of any battery by accurately and very quickly capturing the 5 vital internal characteristics within minutes and at multiple touchpoints such as at a factory, warehouse, dealer end, servicing from day 1 to the end of the life of the battery. This reference database then can be used for predicting the abnormal behaviour, deterioration, and safety index of any battery by comparing its vital characteristics with the benchmark through the algorithms developed by the company.
In addition, Makermax collaborates with the battery manufacturers to place specially designed pressure, temperature, and gas sensors at the vulnerable zones in the battery to create 3 levels of “wi-fi enabled audio-visual alarm system" that can depict the Cautious, Serious, or Dangerous condition of the battery. This system works in tandem with the benchmark data of thousands of batteries that are periodically checked by the M201.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Commenting on the development, founder-director of the start-up, Akshay Gill, an ex-Tesla R&D engineer who has worked for years in the field of EV batteries, said “While everyone is desperately trying to find answers through safer Chemistries, advanced BMS, battery cooling mechanisms, etc, the EV universe has yet not been able to find a perfect solution to thermal runaways and battery flares that once started cannot be contained through BMS, fuses or cut-offs. We at MakerMax help design the system and the devices to predict the battery behaviour and forewarns the users about the likelihood of an impending disaster as well as forewarn users to save property and life in case of an actual fire."
“While 100% safe batteries are a global quest, one cell in million can still trigger a fire during the lifetime of a battery. We need to tackle this urgent and critical issue comprehensively, starting with the batteries that are already in use in thousands of E scooters while we are designing safer batteries for the future. We find that generally, the E2W batteries used in India do not have even enough mechanical safety features. One suggestion to help contain the fire and minimize the damage could be dividing the battery into 3 or more mutually sealed compartments with pressure release valves rather than one thick metal box that has no outlet for expanding gases and is a potential bomb. Another critical area usually forgotten is the customer awareness about his role in keeping the batteries safe while charging and identifying the telltale signs of a potentially unsafe battery and bringing it immediately to a service station," added Akshay.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!