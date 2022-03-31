Ex-Tesla engineer from India develops testing devices to arrest EVs battery fire

“While 100% safe batteries are a global quest, one cell in million can still trigger a fire during the lifetime of a battery. We need to tackle this urgent and critical issue comprehensively, starting with the batteries that are already in use in thousands of E scooters while we are designing safer batteries for the future. We find that generally, the E2W batteries used in India do not have even enough mechanical safety features. One suggestion to help contain the fire and minimize the damage could be dividing the battery into 3 or more mutually sealed compartments with pressure release valves rather than one thick metal box that has no outlet for expanding gases and is a potential bomb. Another critical area usually forgotten is the customer awareness about his role in keeping the batteries safe while charging and identifying the telltale signs of a potentially unsafe battery and bringing it immediately to a service station," added Akshay.