ExtraaEdge raises $1 million in pre-series A funding

“The onset of covid-19 has accelerated digital adoption in the education sector. Conventional marketing processes have now been digitized. Although new business models are getting validated in the education industry along with a new-age technology stack, student acquisition is still a white space. ExtraaEdge is building that stack by leveraging the power of machine learning and new-age marketing automation to make admission predictable," said Abhishek Ballabh, co-founder of ExtraaEdge.