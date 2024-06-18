Ex-Trump Adviser Urges Him to Cut Ties With China, Restart Nuclear Tests
If Donald Trump returns to the White House, he should sever all economic ties with China, consider deploying the entire US Marine Corps to Asia and resume live nuclear-weapons testing, his former national security adviser writes in an article offering the most detailed account of what foreign policy may look like in a second Trump term.
