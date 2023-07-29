Companies
Exxon and Chevron Signal They Are Still Shopping for Deals
Summary
- Though earnings dipped last quarter, oil giants together added $14 billion in profits to their cash piles
Exxon Mobil and Chevron collectively banked nearly $14 billion in second-quarter profits Friday, down from last year’s record-breaking levels but adding to their war chests as they eye acquisitions in the oil patch.
