Exxon escalates dispute with Russia over barred exit from giant oil project

Exxon escalates dispute with Russia over barred exit from giant oil project

A Kremlin decree banning certain transactions through the end of the year has blocked Exxon since early August from transferring operatorship and selling its 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 venture in Russia’s Far East  (Photo: Russia)Premium
A Kremlin decree banning certain transactions through the end of the year has blocked Exxon since early August from transferring operatorship and selling its 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 venture in Russia’s Far East  (Photo: Russia)
 Collin Eaton, The Wall Street Journal

US oil giant says it will sue unless Moscow lifts decree barring it from exiting stake in energy project

Exxon Mobil Corp. has notified Russian officials it will sue the federal government unless Moscow allows the company to exit a major oil-and-gas project, according to people familiar with the matter.

