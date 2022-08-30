Exxon escalates dispute with Russia over barred exit from giant oil project

Exxon escalates dispute with Russia over barred exit from giant oil project5 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 06:34 PM IST
US oil giant says it will sue unless Moscow lifts decree barring it from exiting stake in energy project
Exxon Mobil Corp. has notified Russian officials it will sue the federal government unless Moscow allows the company to exit a major oil-and-gas project, according to people familiar with the matter.