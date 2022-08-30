Exxon escalates dispute with Russia over barred exit from giant oil project

Exxon, the largest Western oil company, has cultivated ties with Russia for decades. But it withdrew from at least 10 joint ventures with Russian entities after the U.S. and its allies imposed sanctions on Russia following its 2014 invasion of Crimea. Exxon had still planned to invest billions of dollars for years to come in the Sakhalin project, which wasn’t covered by previous sanctions. It declared force majeure in April, and has since reduced production to about 10,000 barrels of oil and gas a day from 220,000.