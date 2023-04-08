Exxon Mobil Eyes Potential Megadeal With Shale Driller Pioneer2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 03:48 PM IST
- Oil-and-gas giant has held informal, early stage talks to buy the $49 billion-market cap Pioneer Natural Resources
Exxon Mobil Corp. has held preliminary talks with Pioneer Natural Resources Co. about a possible acquisition of the U.S. fracking giant, as the oil major hunts for a blockbuster deal in the shale patch, according to people familiar with the matter.
