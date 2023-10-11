Exxon Mobil in talks to buy shale rival Pioneer Natural Resources for $60 billion: Report
Exxon is expected to make a pure stock offer valued at more than $250 a share for Pioneer, the Reuters report said, quoting people aware of the deal.
Exxon Mobil is in talks to buy US rival Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion, Reuters reported. The deal would be the largest acquisition by any company this year and Exxon's biggest since it purchased Mobil Oil in 1998 for $81 billion.
