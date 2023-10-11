comScore
Exxon Mobil in talks to buy shale rival Pioneer Natural Resources for $60 billion: Report

 Livemint

Exxon is expected to make a pure stock offer valued at more than $250 a share for Pioneer, the Reuters report said, quoting people aware of the deal.

Exxon would become the largest oil-and-gas producer in the contiguous US by far if it buys Pioneer. (Image: Reuters)Premium
Exxon would become the largest oil-and-gas producer in the contiguous US by far if it buys Pioneer. (Image: Reuters)

Exxon Mobil is in talks to buy US rival Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion, Reuters reported. The deal would be the largest acquisition by any company this year and Exxon's biggest since it purchased Mobil Oil in 1998 for $81 billion.

Exxon is expected to make a pure stock offer valued at more than $250 a share for Pioneer, the Reuters report said, quoting people aware of the deal.

Pioneer shares closed at $237.41 on Tuesday. The stock has rallied 11% since the first reports of a deal surfaced last Thursday.

The proposed deal comes after Exxon has pulled itself from deep losses and huge debts in the last two years by slashing costs, selling dozens of assets and benefiting from high energy prices spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the report added.

Exxon last year earned a record $56 billion profit, two years after losses ballooned to $22 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal will leave four of the largest US oil companies in control of much of the Permian Basin shale field and its extensive oilfield infrastructure

Antitrust experts told Reuters last week that Exxon and Pioneer stood a good chance of completing their deal, even though they would face heavy scrutiny. This is because they could argue that together they will account for a small fraction of a vast global market for oil and gas.

Meanwhile, Pioneer is the third-largest oil producer in the Permian basin, after Chevron Corp and ConocoPhillips, with rock-bottom production costs averaging about $10.50 per barrel of oil and gas.

Pioneer share price rose 0.8% to close at $237.41 in New York trading Tuesday, giving the company a market value of about $55 billion. The shares jumped as much as 3% more after the close of regular trading. 

Exxon shares eased 0.4% to $110.45, for a market value of about $442 billion.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST
