Exxon Mobil’s shade of green is what investors want

Any disappointment from underwhelming profits last quarter, though, seem to have been washed away by Exxon’s splashy buyback announcement: Its stock price moved down by about 1% after the earnings call on Friday. Though Exxon hasn’t stepped up its dividend just yet, it said it would triple its share repurchase program to $30 billion through 2023, or roughly $15 billion a year. That beats Chevron, which pledged to repurchase as much as $10 billion a year. On an annualized basis, it takes Exxon’s buyback generosity back to levels last seen in 2013.