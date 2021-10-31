Exxon Mobil’s strategy: Be a lean, mean cash machine

Immediate cash returns are enticing, but long-term investors will want to pay attention to Exxon’s future spending plans, which the company plans to unveil in December after a meeting with its reconstituted board (including those activist investor Engine No. 1 nominated in May). More cash returned to shareholders today means less available for spending tomorrow. On Friday’s earnings call, Exxon stuck to its disciplined $20 billion to $25 billion annual capital spending guidance and increased its investment target for low-carbon projects, effectively committing 10% to 12.5% of its annual budget on such projects, which include some moonshot technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture. That is a sizable step-up from the previous 2.4% to 3% range. It also means Exxon is ready to redirect substantial sums away from oil and gas production, which is a depletion business. The company was already behind some of its peers in long-term investments in recent years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}