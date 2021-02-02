Exxon-Chevron tie-up not as crazy as it sounds

Exxon Mobil and Chevron, the two largest descendants of Rockefeller’s Standard Oil monopoly, discussed a potential merger last year, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The companies’ shares barely moved Monday morning, perhaps reflecting skepticism that such a deal can happen.

