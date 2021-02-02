Exxon-Chevron tie-up not as crazy as it sounds

Exxon-Chevron tie-up not as crazy as it sounds2 min read . 02 Feb 2021
- The oil megamergers that started in the late 1990s were preceded by circumstances similar to today’s
Today’s tech stock exuberance is a flashback to the 1990s. Now oil investors are experiencing their own déjà vu.
Exxon Mobil and Chevron, the two largest descendants of Rockefeller’s Standard Oil monopoly, discussed a potential merger last year, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The companies’ shares barely moved Monday morning, perhaps reflecting skepticism that such a deal can happen.
