Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Exxon-Chevron tie-up not as crazy as it sounds
File photo: The logo for ExxonMobil appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Exxon-Chevron tie-up not as crazy as it sounds

2 min read . 02 Feb 2021 Jinjoo Lee , The Wall Street Journal

  • The oil megamergers that started in the late 1990s were preceded by circumstances similar to today’s

Today’s tech stock exuberance is a flashback to the 1990s. Now oil investors are experiencing their own déjà vu.

Exxon Mobil and Chevron, the two largest descendants of Rockefeller’s Standard Oil monopoly, discussed a potential merger last year, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The companies’ shares barely moved Monday morning, perhaps reflecting skepticism that such a deal can happen.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.