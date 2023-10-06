ExxonMobil nears $60 billion deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources, become top US oil producer
After the completion of the deal, Exxon would become a top producer in the most prolific US oil basin, according to WSJ report
US natural gas company ExxonMobil Corporation is nearing a $60 billion deal to buy shale-focused Pioneer Natural Resources Co, the Wall Street Journal reported. After the completion of the deal, the WSJ said that Exxon would become a top producer in the most prolific US oil basin. As of yesterday, Pioneer had a market valuation of about $50 billion.