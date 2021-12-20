Exxon’s new CFO takes on debt reduction, spending plans

Deciding how much to allocate to the company’s various investments is one of the core responsibilities for its CFO. “We do more detailed planning on a longer horizon basis than I’ve seen at other companies," Ms. Mikells said, pointing to Exxon’s spending plans for the coming years and targets for reducing emissions as far out as 2030. While some of its rivals have begun investing in renewable assets, Exxon’s investment plan remains largely focused on fossil fuels.