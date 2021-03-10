Ex-Zandu promoter Parikhs may soon exit ZCL Chemicals

“When we started the process, the idea was to give them (Morgan Stanley Private Equity) an exit. However, during the process there was a tremendous amount of incoming interest from the investor community, especially buyout funds, in buying a controlling stake. In the last 12 years, the API industry has not received as much interest from the investor community as it has today, because of the disruptions caused by covid-19. ZCL, this year, has performed phenomenally well. So we thought there could not be a better time in case we want to exit," said Parikh.