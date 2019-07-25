EY acquires C Centric to enhance customer experience for businesses

NEW DELHI: EY, the professional services brand in India announced on Thursday that it had acquired C Centric, a provider of customer relationship management (CRM) solutions and services to help businesses rethink, redesign and deliver better customer experience. The acquisition strengthens EY’s commitment to support businesses in their transformation journeys by bringing a customer-insights driven strategy that helps organizations look at digital from every angle and unlock the power of key disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), Analytics, Cloud among others.

With the acquisition, EY brings on board a team with extensive experience in conceptualizing and implementing CRM solutions.

Rohan Sachdev, Partner and Leader, Advisory Services, EY in India, says:“The C Centric team has a strong reputation in the market for delivering leading edge CRM solutions and services across industries, particularly financial services including banking and insurance. Over the past couple of years, we have collaborated with the C Centric team in strategizing and implementing several complex, large-scale digital transformation programs and our clients have benefitted immensely from this association. Their addition to EY will strengthen our ability to help businesses capitalize on the digital wave and provide an end-to-end digital experience to customers."

C Centric was co-founded by Shubho Bhattacharrya, Gerald Prabhu, Vinod Ganesh Ram and Vineet Kalucha in 2007 in Mumbai and have a presence in three cities. It is a leading provider of 'customer centric' software solutions offering customer experience linked consulting services, implementation and maintenance as well as customer focused solutions linked to finance investments and operations. C Centric also partners with some of the world's leading providers of customer management solutions including Microsoft.

EY continues to expand its digital capabilities in India to help organizations solve their complex end-to-end business transformation challenges. With more than 2800 digital and technology professionals in EY India, the firm is well positioned to deliver advanced digital solutions to organizations in varied functions and industries, leveraging emerging technologies such as AI, RPA, data analytics, internet of things, blockchain and others.

EY has deep experience in driving strategic transformation, innovation and growth for customers. Our teams blend emerging technologies with innovation to help businesses optimize their technology investments and drive better business outcomes. The C Centric acquisition will power this process further as it will enable the integration of core CRM technology and capabilities in the delivery of full-circle transformation services.

EY has globally completed over 120 acquisitions in the last six years and has over 21 alliances with technology majors around the world. Recently, EY in India acquired Fortune Cookie UX Design to drive digital transformation, including design thinking, user experience (UX) design, usability and building user-centric digital ecosystems.