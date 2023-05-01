EY Breakup Plan Is Really Dead

Dividing the tax unit was a major sticking point in the breakup. “We did go down the road of splitting the tax practice, and that…caused some division," Mr. Flynn said on the call. “Tax has been through a lot around the Everest transaction and now it has ended we need to stabilize…and what I mean by that is not jumping right into the next thing, not looking to break tax apart."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}