EY Breakup Plan’s Fate May Rest on Executive Showdown This Week

There is also no guarantee the warring factions of EY can agree to a compromise deal. The U.S. demands to strengthen the audit-focused firm, at the expense of the new consulting company, could affect the amount raised by the split. That in turn could reduce the windfalls for partners, making the deal less attractive to the U.K. and other overseas EY firms that lined up behind the original blueprint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}