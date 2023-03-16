EY breakup plan stalled on partners split

The deal has already cost EY more than $100 million including staff time, the people said. The firm had largely completed the knotty process of deciding which firm each of its 13,000 partners would work for after the split. Only 50 to 100 partners had still to be assigned to one firm or the other, including fewer than 10 of the 1,000 or so partners in the U.S. tax practice, according to an internal webcast earlier this year viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}