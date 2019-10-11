EY launches technology platform in Delhi NCR schools for STEM learning for girls

Consulting firm EY on Friday announced the development of EY STEM Tribe, a mobile platform in collaboration with Tribal Planet to help girls in 13-18 years age group engage in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) curriculum and pursue high-growth careers.

India is the first country to launch the global initiative that will provide an entertaining and gamified STEM learning experience to over 6,000 girls in Delhi NCR.

Developed in collaboration with Tribal Planet, a Silicon Valley based company that develops innovative platforms and ecosystems to engage global citizens around social impact priorities, the EY STEM Tribe platform enables girls to choose topics based on their interests.

The EY STEM Tribe digital platform forms a part of EY’s global Women in Technology movement, aimed at accelerating gender parity in the technology space and reinforcing the organization’s purpose of building a better working world. Following the launch in India with Delhi NCR, EY will take this to schools in the United States, starting with Seattle and Atlanta.

Available for free on Android and iOS platforms, the EY STEM Tribe mobile app features modules on science, such as climate change, space exploration; technology, such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing or blockchain; the future of work and skills that may be required for future; and inspirational stories of women in STEM. The STEM curriculum on the platform are developed with leading educational institutions around the world. Parents and teachers will also have access to the platform to highlight the need for them to encourage girls to explore STEM as a career choice.

On the occasion of the launch of the technology platform, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi said: “In India, only 2 percent of the CEOs are female. And only 1 percent of the CFOs are female. Higher secondary classes of Delhi government schools have 57 percent students as females while only 43 percent are in science stream. This situation and stereotypes like boys for science and girls for humanities need to be broken now. And as part of this vision, we are introducing STEM Education for girls in Delhi Government schools in partnership with EY. Through the EY STEM Tribe platform we want to encourage our girl students to acquire 21st century skills necessary to secure jobs not just in India, but globally. We want more girls to be inspired to pursue science and related subjects."

According to Rajiv Memani, Chairman and Regional Managing Partner, EY India: “As technology continues to shape the future, it has become imperative to provide equal opportunity for girls to pursue high-growth STEM careers. We are pleased to launch this global initiative in India, that will enable STEM learning for 6000 girls across 45 private and government schools in Delhi NCR, and has the potential to scale rapidly, empowering young girls to learn STEM in a pragmatic and contemporary manner."

According to EY future of jobs report, by 2022, 37% of Indian workforce would be employed in jobs that have radically changed skill sets and 9% would be deployed in new job roles that do not exist today.