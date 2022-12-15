EY looks at backup plans on split amid higher costs, slower growth

The breakup plan the firm envisages would pay audit partners multimillion-dollar cash windfalls valued on average at two to four times their annual compensation, the Journal has previously reported. Consulting partners would get on average seven to nine times their compensation in shares of the new company over time. EY’s leaders are considering promising partners—before they vote—that the breakup would go ahead only if it raises a certain minimum amount, according to people familiar with the matter.

