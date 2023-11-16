EY picks Janet Truncale as its new CEO, the first woman to lead Big Four Firm
Janet Truncale has been named the next CEO of Ernst & Young LLP, becoming the first woman to lead a Big Four audit firm. She will succeed Carmine Di Sibio on July 1.
Ernst & Young LLP named Janet Truncale as its next chief executive officer, the first woman to lead a Big Four audit firm. In an official statement, the London-based accounting giant said the new CEO will succeed Carmine Di Sibio on July 1, Bloomberg reported.
