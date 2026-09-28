EY takes cross-border employee tax battle to Supreme Court

Global consulting firm EY, formerly Ernst & Young, has taken its tax dispute over employees sent to India to the Supreme Court, challenging a Delhi High Court ruling of June 2026 that said payments made by EY’s Indian entities to its US arm for such employees were taxable as fees for technical services, rather than simply reimbursement of salary costs.

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According to the Supreme Court website, reviewed by Mint, EY filed its appeal on 15 September. The case has not yet been assigned to a bench for hearing.

The dispute covers assessment years 2018-19 to 2022-23 and centres on whether payments made by an Indian company to its overseas group company under a secondment arrangement, where employees are temporarily sent to work in India, are merely reimbursement of employee costs or payment for technical services, which can attract tax in India.

If the Supreme Court takes up the matter, its ruling could have wider implications for multinationals that move employees between overseas and Indian group entities, including consulting, technology firms and global capability centres.

Origin of the dispute EY US had deputed employees to its Indian entities under an arrangement that began in October 2017. Although the employees worked in India, they continued to remain employees of EY US, retained certain benefits in the US, and were expected to return to the US entity after completing their assignments.

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EY India reimbursed EY US for the costs of these employees. The tax department, however, took the view that the payments were not merely reimbursement of salaries. It said the employees were providing technical knowledge, skills and expertise to EY’s Indian entities and that the payments should therefore be taxed as fees for technical services.

For assessment year 2019-20, the assessing officer passed an order on 27 July 2022, adding about ₹50.99 crore to EY US’s taxable income. Similar tax disputes arose for the other assessment years. EY US challenged the tax assessments before the income tax appellate tribunal (ITAT).

EY US argued that there was no separate payment for any technical service and that the amounts paid by the Indian entities simply covered the costs of employees working in India. Its position was that it was recovering salary-related expenses and was not earning income from providing technical services.

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In an order dated 20 June 2023, ITAT ruled in favour of EY US on the secondment issue, holding that the payments were cost-to-cost reimbursements and did not qualify as fees for technical services under the India-US tax treaty. Similar disputes for other assessment years were subsequently decided by the tribunal.

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High court ruling The tax department then challenged the ITAT’s orders before the Delhi High Court, and a division bench took a different view in its 18 June 2026 ruling. The court found that EY US retained significant control over the employees, who remained on its rolls while working in India. It held that the employees provided technical knowledge and expertise to EY’s Indian entities, making the payments to EY US taxable as fees for technical services.

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The court also examined payments EY US received from Indian clients for services provided from the US. It found that the ITAT had not sufficiently examined these services and sent several issues back to the tribunal for fresh consideration.

According to a 6 July 2026 analysis by law firm Trilegal, the high court ruling exposes companies to greater tax scrutiny over secondment arrangements. Simply describing payments as salary reimbursements may not be enough where overseas entities retain employment links with employees and those employees transfer technical knowledge to Indian entities. The ruling could also have implications for withholding tax and GST, Trilegal said.

Emails sent to EY and the income tax department seeking comment remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

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About the Author Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history.