Eye on rivals' subscribers, Jio announces new postpaid plans

Jio’s existing postpaid subscribers form a negligible part--around 1%--of its total user base with an entry level plan of ₹199 per month with 25 GB data. Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said, “There can’t be a more opportune time to introduce JioPostpaid Plus. After having earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the prepaid smartphone category, we want to extend our customer obsession to the postpaid category."