L&T Semiconductor eyes $500 mn revenue by FY31, says CEO Sandeep Kumar

Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) semiconductor arm is targeting $500 million in annual revenue by 2030-31, betting India's nascent chip design industry can become a meaningful export business despite starting from a small revenue base.
“We expect to generate $500 million in revenue by 2030-31. We’ve begun generating commercial revenue already, but we’re still in very early days, and our revenue from semiconductors is much lesser than 10% of where we expect to be in the next four fiscals. Nearly 70-80% of this revenue is expected to come from exports,” Sandeep Kumar, chief executive of L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd told Mint in an interview on Thursday.