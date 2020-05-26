MUMBAI: Tapping into the rising demand for automation amid the covid-19 pandemic, Digitate, a software venture of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced the launch of ignio AI.Digital Workspace - an end-user experience management software that helps employees and service desk teams boost productivity.

Given that the pandemic is unlikely to abate anytime soon and availability of human workforce therefore seen stretched, companies may be forced to invest in automation faster, industry experts believe.

On an immediate basis, businesses are likely to migrate to simpler solutions such as chatbots and backend processing automation solutions which are less capital intensive than large scale industrial automation. But in the long run, experts feel, more critical human functions are likely to go the way of machines and companies that provide these solutions are rapidly rolling out offerings.

In a Forrester report , analyst Andrew Hewitt noted that "81% of global services decision makers say their firms are undergoing or investigating a digital transformation, and 35% of those are investing in workforce enablement technology to drive it."

AI.Digital Workspace adds to the comprehensive ignio suite of offerings that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to address business needs, including operations management, workload management, ERP operations and cognitive procurement.

TCS has been working towards building ignio into a standalone company since the five-year old product reported average revenue per customer $550,000 per annum as of 2018. TCS ignio competes with the likes of Wipro Holmes and Infosys NIA.

“A business user loses more than 100 hours a year due to IT related disruptions, often during peak work hours. IT support teams are equally challenged to keep devices and applications compliant while managing user experience due to volume of work and ad-hoc requests," said Akhilesh Tripathi, Global Head, Digitate. “The current global COVID-19 situation and employees working from home has further magnified this problem. By deploying ignio AI.Digital Workspace on endpoint devices, ignio automatically detects and fixes errors, preempting service requests. This significantly reduces the burden on support teams resulting in improved user experience and productivity."

ignio AI. Digital Workspace claims to reduce end-user incident requests and automates repetitive tasks, reducing IT costs and improving service desk efficiency. By ensuring 100% availability of applications on end-user devices, the software improves employee productivity, enhances end user experience, and boosts operational resilience. The solution’s fast responses and quick resolution of issues with a self-service approach doesn’t require calls, forms or long waits, saving time and service desk resources and improving employee experience.

