Ezeego settles insolvency dispute with Yatra Online

The Supreme Court allowed Ezeego to withdraw its petition against Yatra
Ezeego Tours and Travels has settled its insolvency dispute with Yatra Online, the Supreme Court informed on Tuesday.
The top court allowed Ezeego to withdraw its petition against Yatra. This comes after Ezeego moved the top court in April against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order of 31 March that had dismissed an insolvency application against Yatra.
While setting aside an earlier order by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain of the NCLAT had said in the 31 March order said that there was an error in allowing Ezeego to bring a new date of default, without considering that there was another date of default existing in the pleadings which were filed at the inception of the litigation.
Prior to that, in March, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had dismissed Yatra Online’s application against its operational creditor Ezeego One Travel’s attempt to initiate insolvency resolution. Aggrieved by the order Yatra then approached the appeals court. In its petition filed before the NCLT, Yatra Online, represented by senior advocate Krishnendu Dutta, had sought dismissal of Ezeego’s application. Dutta argued that the application was not maintainable on account of being barred by Section 10A of IBC.
Section 10A of IBC bars filing of insolvency applications for defaults that occurred between March 2020 and March 2021, a period exempted owing to the covid-19 pandemic.
He had informed the court that the operational creditor had filed the insolvency application alleging that an amount of ₹3.15 crore is due and payable by Yatra and stated the date of default as 30 October 2020 in the application.
Dutta had argued that since the date of default as stated in the insolvency application was under the barred period under 10A for initiation of insolvency, the application was not maintainable. Moreover, he also submitted that once the operational creditor himself has stated the date default which occurs during the suspension period, the bar under Section 10A will inevitably apply.
In response to the objection, Nausher Kohli, representing Ezeego, had said that it is incumbent upon the NCLT to determine the true date of default instead of going on the basis of the pleadings filed by the parties.
Kohli had drawn the bench’s attention to a ledger statement sent by Yatra admitting the debt of ₹1.59 crore through an email dated 15 November 2021 and said it showed that the balance is outstanding since 1 April 2019 onwards (which was before the 10A period). After hearing the parties, the bench had dismissed Yatra's plea.