FAA chief Steve Dickson takes on fight over 5g and aviation safety

At Delta, where Mr. Dickson once oversaw flight operations, he was known for standing his ground. At one point he resisted pressure to allow one of a crew’s pilots to enter aircraft weight and balance information as planes pushed back from airport gates, according to people familiar with Mr. Dickson’s time at the airline. The change could have reduced operating expenses and improved the airline’s on-time performance, but Mr. Dickson worried about potential distractions for flight crews as they prepared for takeoff, the people said.