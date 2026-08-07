FAA directs Boeing to inspect hundreds of 737 Max jets over possible cracks: How many are active in India?

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has instructed airlines operating 471 Boeing 737 Max jets to carry out inspections of a component for possible cracks that could compromise the aircraft's structural strength.

Citing Boeing, Bloomberg reported on Thursday (local time) that the issue involves a component that provides structural reinforcement to the front door frame on some 737 aircraft. Additionally, the airworthiness directive requires operators to inspect the fuselage paneling for potential defects.

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Here's what we know about the FAA's latest directive The FAA's directive follows an airworthiness proposal first reported in November last year after reports of cracks in the bear strap and stub frame near the forward galley door cutout of certain Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The directive requires operators to inspect existing repairs, check the fuselage skin, bear strap, and stub frame for cracks, conduct repeat inspections where necessary, and carry out corrective actions if any issues are found. The FAA said the measures are aimed at addressing a potential unsafe condition that could affect the aircraft's structural integrity.

Which Boeing 737 Max aircraft are affected? In the directive posted Thursday, the FAA said that it would come into effect on September 10 and added that the inspections would apply to in-service versions of the newer-generation Max aircraft, including the 737 Max 8, Max 9, and 8200 variants.

The aviation regulator said, "The FAA is issuing this AD to address the unsafe condition on these products," and noted that cracks could lead to the structural integrity of part of the plane being “adversely” compromised.

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Boeing's response to FAA inspection order Aircraft manufacturer Boeing said that for the last six years, it has been working with airline customers after the issue was identified and added that the FAA-mandated checks stem from similar inspections for older-generation 737NG jets in 2021.

A company spokesperson, in a statement, said, "The FAA Airworthiness Directive published today mandates the inspections, as it did for the 737 Next Generation," and added, "We support both directives and continue to support our airline customers."

The US planemaker said it has completed an engineering review and is developing changes aimed at preventing similar cracking issues in the future.

Boeing 737 Max faces scrutiny amid safety concerns While the FAA directive is linked to a structural component issue, it comes against the backdrop of earlier safety concerns involving the 737 Max fleet, including two fatal crashes and manufacturing-related investigations. Boeing's 737 Max has been under intense scrutiny since two crashes involving the aircraft in 2018 and 2019 killed at least 346 people, leading to a worldwide grounding of the fleet.

The aircraft later returned to service after the company made changes to its flight-control system. In 2024, the model faced renewed attention after a door-plug panel detached from an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 during a flight, prompting further investigations into Boeing's manufacturing and quality-control processes.

In India, airlines have continued to operate Boeing 737 Max aircraft as part of their fleets, with the government providing details about the number of such planes currently in service.

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How many 737 Max jets are operational in India? News agency PTI reported last year that India operates as many as 56 Boeing 737 Max planes, and the government said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that no engine failures had been reported by them recently.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said that Air India Express operates 25 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, followed by Akasa Air with 24 and SpiceJet with seven such jets.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said at the time, "No engine failures have been reported by the Indian operators related to the Boeing 737 Max aircraft recently."

The latest FAA directive is aimed at addressing potential structural concerns while airlines continue to monitor and maintain their 737 Max fleets.