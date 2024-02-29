FAA gives Boeing 90 days to come up with quality-control plan
SummaryThe U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has asked Boeing to develop a comprehensive action plan within 90 days to address its systemic quality-control issues, after the midair blowout of a door plug on an Alaska Airlines jet last month.
