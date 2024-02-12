FAA Inspectors Won’t Fix Boeing

The FAA inspectors will be little more than an annoying distraction to Boeing. Manufacturers like Boeing already have a huge incentive to make safe, high-quality products. If they don’t, no one will buy them. Bureaucrats, not only at the FAA but at any government agency, have different incentives. If they delay production, they can claim it’s because they aren’t satisfied with product quality. They look like heroes. If they sign off on something that turns out to be unsafe, they will be called in front of Congress. So they cause delays to improvements also.