The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an investigation after an Amazon drone crashed outside of Detroit on Friday. According to local media reports, the drone crashed after it dropped off a customer’s shampoo order around 4:30 pm in Huntington Woods.

Jim Brennan told CNN affiliate WXYZ that when his wife ordered the shampoo, they expected a truck to pull up. “And then we get the notifications it’s coming by drone in seven minutes,” Brennan said.

Amazon delivery drone crashes While the package was left in the backyard, the Prime Air drone hit a fiber-optic cable while lifting off and knocked off a propeller.

“All of a sudden, I realized it’s under a wire. It’s going to come up under that wire. And it did. And when it caught that, it just, it went crazy,” he said. “Like a sick bird. It tried to get out of here, but it couldn’t.”

Video recorded by his wife showed the drone struggling to fly before wobbling out of control and crashing.

The drone landed on Logan Coomes’ garage next door, which he said had some minor damage.

“There’s a little corner on the tip of the peak of the garage where I think if it did rain, water would get through right now,” he told WXYZ. “Some shingles were flapped up from their original positions.”

What Amazon said Amazon, in a statement, said the MK30 drone “landed on a resident’s garage” during a delivery in Huntington Woods, adding that no one was injured in the crash.

“Safety is our top priority and incidents are extremely rare,” Jack Stelzner, an Amazon spokesperson, said. “Anytime a delivery does not go as planned, we investigate what happened and use the findings to further improve the service.”

Prime Air drones have delivered hundreds of thousands of packages this year and fly nearly 6,000 a day, Amazon said.

The “highly autonomous” MK30 drones can deliver items weighing five pounds or less, including groceries, cosmetics, medicine and electronics, to the area surrounding their bases, the company said.

FAA to investigate The FAA said Monday it will investigate the incident.

A preliminary incident report posted to the FAA’s website states the drone “struck a fiber cable, a residential garage, and became entangled in power lines during takeoff.” The report says the condition of the drone is unknown.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board told CNBC that the agency was aware of the incident and is continuing to gather information. The agency hasn’t yet determined whether it will open a probe, the NTSB spokesperson added.