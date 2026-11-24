The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an investigation after an Amazon drone crashed outside of Detroit on Friday. According to local media reports, the drone crashed after it dropped off a customer’s shampoo order around 4:30 pm in Huntington Woods.

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Jim Brennan told CNN affiliate WXYZ that when his wife ordered the shampoo, they expected a truck to pull up. “And then we get the notifications it’s coming by drone in seven minutes,” Brennan said.

Amazon delivery drone crashes While the package was left in the backyard, the Prime Air drone hit a fiber-optic cable while lifting off and knocked off a propeller.

“All of a sudden, I realized it’s under a wire. It’s going to come up under that wire. And it did. And when it caught that, it just, it went crazy,” he said. “Like a sick bird. It tried to get out of here, but it couldn’t.”

Video recorded by his wife showed the drone struggling to fly before wobbling out of control and crashing.

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The drone landed on Logan Coomes’ garage next door, which he said had some minor damage.

“There’s a little corner on the tip of the peak of the garage where I think if it did rain, water would get through right now,” he told WXYZ. “Some shingles were flapped up from their original positions.”

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What Amazon said Amazon, in a statement, said the MK30 drone “landed on a resident’s garage” during a delivery in Huntington Woods, adding that no one was injured in the crash.

“Safety is our top priority and incidents are extremely rare,” Jack Stelzner, an Amazon spokesperson, said. “Anytime a delivery does not go as planned, we investigate what happened and use the findings to further improve the service.”

Prime Air drones have delivered hundreds of thousands of packages this year and fly nearly 6,000 a day, Amazon said.

The “highly autonomous” MK30 drones can deliver items weighing five pounds or less, including groceries, cosmetics, medicine and electronics, to the area surrounding their bases, the company said.

FAA to investigate The FAA said Monday it will investigate the incident.

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A preliminary incident report posted to the FAA’s website states the drone “struck a fiber cable, a residential garage, and became entangled in power lines during takeoff.” The report says the condition of the drone is unknown.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board told CNBC that the agency was aware of the incident and is continuing to gather information. The agency hasn’t yet determined whether it will open a probe, the NTSB spokesperson added.

Amazon Prime Air service Amazon, which began drone deliveries in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas, in 2022, has since expanded the Prime Air service using its MK30 drones to multiple US states and metro areas such as Texas, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, and Illinois. In August, Amazon said it plans to reach nearly 500 cities and towns in the United States by the end of 2026.

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About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.