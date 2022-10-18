FAA pushes Boeing to review safety documents on new 737 MAX model

FAA pushes Boeing to review safety documents on new 737 MAX model3 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 06:47 PM IST
Air-safety regulators’ request comes ahead of looming year-end deadline to win approval for the jet without a cockpit overhaul
Federal air-safety regulators have asked Boeing Co. to launch a review of its safety paperwork for the 737 MAX 7, another setback for the plane maker’s push to win approval for the jet before a year-end legal deadline.