Home / Companies / News /  FAA pushes Boeing to review safety documents on new 737 MAX model

FAA pushes Boeing to review safety documents on new 737 MAX model

wsj 3 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 06:47 PM IST Andrew Tangel, The Wall Street Journal
Boeing said safety remains the driving factor in its effort to meet all regulatory requirements in certifying the 737 MAX 7. The company said being thorough and transparent with the FAA will continue to be a priority (Photo: Reuters)Premium
Boeing said safety remains the driving factor in its effort to meet all regulatory requirements in certifying the 737 MAX 7. The company said being thorough and transparent with the FAA will continue to be a priority (Photo: Reuters)

Air-safety regulators’ request comes ahead of looming year-end deadline to win approval for the jet without a cockpit overhaul

Federal air-safety regulators have asked Boeing Co. to launch a review of its safety paperwork for the 737 MAX 7, another setback for the plane maker’s push to win approval for the jet before a year-end legal deadline.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout