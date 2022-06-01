FAA to keep tight watch on Boeing employees who represent regulators

The agency’s move would give air-safety regulators more leverage as they maintain increased oversight of Boeing, following two crashes of its 737 MAX jets in 2018 and 2019. Among other issues, the FAA has been evaluating whether Boeing employees who make decisions on the agency’s behalf remain free of pressure from company management. Boeing has said it is working to increase the independence of its employees who work on the FAA’s behalf and is encouraging engineers to speak up if they see potential hazards.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}