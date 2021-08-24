FAA to review Boeing employee reports of pressure over safety issues

The recent FAA survey was conducted between May and July this year, according to the letter. It involved 32 employees out of approximately 1,400 Boeing staff who work on the FAA’s behalf, according to people familiar with the matter. The letter said the “concerns require an objective review and further fact finding," potentially including an anonymous, independent survey of all members of what is formally known as Boeing’s Organization Designation Authorization unit. The Boeing spokeswoman said the company was working with the FAA to follow its guidance.